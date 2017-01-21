Tarek El Moussa Spends Friday Night With Mystery Woman & His Children — See Pics

Courtesy of Snapchat

Double the fun! Tarek El Moussa was having a blast while gearing up for the weekend, spending Friday night with his kids AND a mystery woman Jan. 20. The ‘Flip or Flop’ star was all smiles while bonding with the group! Check out the cute pics.

Tarek El Moussa, 35, isn’t letting his highly publicized divorce with Christina El Moussa, 33, get him down. The Flip or Flop star spent his Friday evening with a mystery brunette on Jan. 20, while also enjoying some bonding time with his precious kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. In the clips shared to his Snapchat account, the woman can be seen with his daughter on her lap, while his son kept busy with a table full of toys. Even though she was speculated to be his sizzling new romantic interest, the woman could very well just be a nanny to the young children.

It’s great to see the reality star in great spirits, shortly after he and Christina announced they were splitting to “reevaluate” their marriage and professional life Dec. 12. Fans may even witness some behind-the-scenes drama very soon, since it appears that their devastating split will be included as part of their upcoming episodes of Flip or Flop. Tarek recently went on an epic ski trip with several of his guy friends and they went all-out for the occasion! The group took a luxurious private jet to fly up to Mammoth Mountain in CA, where they got to ride the slopes.

“Tarek and a group of guys rented a private house beside the lake and they seemed to be having a great time,” a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tarek was in good form and he was acting like a bachelor chatting freely to different people while having fun with his friends.” It wasn’t long ago that he took to social media with a retrospective post, calling 2016 the “most defining year of his life” for several reasons. Here’s to an even better 2017!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Tarek in better spirits? Do you think he’ll start dating?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.