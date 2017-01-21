6-Year-Old Sophie Cruz Steals America’s Heart At D.C. March — Watch Speech

Little Sophie Cruz wowed crowds at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. with her incredibly moving speech that you just have to see!

Celebrities like Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, and Scarlett Johansson delivered empowering speeches at Women’s Marches across the country on Jan. 21. Six-year-old Sophi Cruz spoke in Washington D.C. and awed crowds with a speech that was in equal parts adorable and moving. “We are making a chain of love to protect our families,” she told the marchers. Watch her speech above and read it below.

“Let us fight with love, faith, and courage so that our families will not be destroyed,” she said. “I also want to tell the children not to be afraid because we are not alone. There are still many people that there are still many people that have their hearts filled with love and tenders to snuggle in this path of life.”

For her parting words Sophie told the crowds, “let’s keep together and fight for the rights. God is with us.” She then repeated her speech in Spanish. She then got everyone cheering, “si, se puede,” which means “yes, we can.” How amazing is this little girl? Other impressive women made speeches and famous faces like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Lena Dunham, Chrissy Teigen, Cher came out in support of the important cause.

America Ferrera, 32, gave a fiery speech in D.C. and told the crowds, “The President is not America; his cabinet is not America; congress is not America, WE are America. And, we are here to stay.” She also spoke about how she feels having immigrant parents in these challenging times. “As a woman and as a proud first-generation American born to Honduran immigrants, it’s been a heartrending to time to be both an immigrant and a woman in this country, our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and the platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.” Wow, that’s so impactful.

