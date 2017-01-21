Selena Gomez Wants Justin Bieber’s ‘Blessing’ To Date The Weeknd After JB Calls Him ‘Wack’

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s getting complicated. Selena Gomez reportedly wants her ex Justin Bieber’s blessing on her new romance and read all the shocking details here.

Things may be rocky between Selena Gomez, 24, and her ex Justin Bieber, 22, but she still cares what he thinks. A source spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and said Sel wants Justin’s blessing on her romance with The Weeknd, 26. She “would love to get the blessing of Justin to fully move on,” the insider said.

JB was asked what he thought of Sel’s new man’s work and just said, “that sh*t’s wack.” He also said he cannot listen to The Weeknd at all. Ouch! The source close to Selena worries she’ll be upset when she hears of Justin’s harsh remarks. “She is going to be very disappointed when she learns about Justin’s recent shade,” the source said. “He can still really get to her emotionally.”

“Selena is having a blast with The Weeknd,” the insider said. The couple were seen kissing on a rooftop date on Jan. 19. The pair were seen acting “like a couple.” Isn’t that so cute? “They shared a kiss and she was stroking his back at times,” a source said. Sounds like couple status to us!

Obviously despite their tumultuous past, Selena and Justin have a history together. They’ve been through so much together and probably know each other inside out. Justin has tried in the past to stay out of Selena’s new relationship. He was asked what he thought of Selena and The Weeknd back on Jan. 14 and all he had to say was, “no comment.”

Sel and The Weeknd have caused quite a stir since they appeared outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. Abel was only two months out of a long-term relationship with model Bella Hadid, 20. If that weren’t dramatic enough, Bella’s older sister Gigi Hadid, 21, is a friend of Selena’s. Talk about tangled webs!

