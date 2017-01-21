Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Her Plans To Join Him On European Tour

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Things are moving at warp speed for Selena Gomez and her new man The Weeknd. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details about how the ‘Same Old Love’ singer is thinking about joining him on his European tour as the world’s cutest roadie!

Selena Gomez, 24, just can’t bear to be apart from her new honey, and she might be taking her romance with The Weeknd, 26, on the road when he heads to Europe for tour dates throughout Feb. and March. “She said she was planning on doing something special for him on his birthday and that they had discussed going to Europe together. That she was maybe going to join him on tour. She didn’t say whether or not she would be performing,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — kicks things off with a show in Stockholm, Sweden on Feb. 17, and his birthday just so happened to be the day before on the 16th. We’ll definitely have our eyes peeled to see if Selena shows up in the Scandinavian country for some celebrations as he turns the big 2-7, because spending birthdays together means you’re officially serious.

Selena is making the most of her time with the “Starboy” singer before he hits the road, going on a fun date at L.A. club Tenant of the Trees Jan 19, where the cute couple enjoyed a concert by John Mayer, 39. That is a pretty curious choice since he used to date Selly’s BFF Taylor Swift, 26, and that ended in disaster. But Sel seems so head over heels for Abel that she may not have put two and two together, realizing she could be breaking the girl code. Our source tells that, “The screensaver on her phone is a cute picture of him,” so she’s definitely in a love haze right now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena will end up going on the road with The Weekend in Europe? Or will she stay behind in the states?

