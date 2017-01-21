‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Wants To Have A Threesome With Kylie Jenner

Ooh la la! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Marie revealed that she fantasizes about having a hot threesome with Kylie Jenner, during a shocking new interview. The reality star also made several other confessions that will leave your jaw on the floor!

Step aside Tyga! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie shockingly revealed that she has dreams of hooking up with makeup maven Kylie Jenner. While chatting with Keven Undergaro on The Tomorrow Show Jan. 20, she said, “I mean I look at Kylie and I’m like, yeah I would have a threesome with her.” Even though the KUWTK star is in a long-term relationship with her rapper beau, we’re sure she’d feel very flattered by these remarks! Scheana must have a thing for successful and stunning women, since she’s also crushing on Maria Menounos.

Scheana recently split with her hubby Mike Shay Nov. 30, after two years of marriage, so she’s single and ready to mingle! She also discussed her co-stars in the candid interview, spilling the tea on how she gets along with the other ladies on Vanderpump Rules. She revealed, “No one admits this other than me, but I think we all are very competitive with each other. We aren’t always genuinely happy for each other when someone else gets an opportunity. So I think that’s something subconsciously, too, that makes us fight.” They definitely have no shortage of drama!

Scheana was clearly unafraid at keeping it real, even lightly discussing her view on President Donald Trump. She kept it simple by joking, “If he saves me money on my taxes, whatever..I hate talking politics, so I won’t. Just save me some money.” The next highly anticipated episode of Vanderpump Rules airs Jan. 23, so we’ll definitely be tuning in to get the latest scoop!

