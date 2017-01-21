Courtesy of Twitter

We are blown away by all the people who have shown support and shared words of encouragement at the Women’s Marches across the country. You have to hear Scarlet Johansson’s empowering speech at the rally in New York!

Words can’t begin to express how inspired we were by Scarlett Johansson’s, 32, beautiful speech during the Women’s March in Washington DC on Jan. 20. Her words were just what we needed to help us endure the next four years!

“Trump, I did not vote for you,” she blatantly stated. “I want to be able to support you, but first I ask that you support me. Support the men and women today that are anxiously waiting to see if your next moves will drastically affect their lives.” She also referenced what she hopes to see for her young daughter. “Support my daughter, who may actually as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a country that is moving backwards and not forwards, and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have,” she said referencing the Pro Life movement.

The Avengers actress concluded her speech by asking that Trump stands up for all equality. “I ask you to support for all women and our fight for equality in all things, including the fight to be recognized as individuals who know better for ourselves, what is right for our bodies better than any elected official.” OMG, that was so powerful!

Scarlett Johansson delivers a message to President Trump at the #WomensMarch: "I ask you to support all women" https://t.co/ksbr2MuWsd pic.twitter.com/F6ZMZOUumu — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 21, 2017

Scarlett isn’t the only celebrity to let her voice be heard at Trump rallies today. Actress America Ferrera, 32, got a crowd fired up at the Women’s March On Washington, in which she condemned Trump and his administration for their hateful campaign. “The President is not America; his cabinet is not America; congress is not America, WE are America. And, we are here to stay,” she chanted. U.S. Senator of Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, 62, and renowned journalist Gloria Steinem, 82, also made powerful speeches during the Washington rally.

In addition to the number of heartfelt speeches, many celebrities came out to march with the masses. Zendaya, 20, Ariana Grande, 23, Lena Dunham, 30, Chrissy Teigen, 31, Cher, 70, and so many more showed up and protested. The number of protesters has not been confirmed, but the total count nationwide is believed to be in the 100,000s. Whoa, girl power is at an all time high!

