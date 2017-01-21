Savannah Chrisley ‘Hurt’ By Claims She Was Texting While Driving Before Crash: ‘It Makes Me Mad’

REX/Shutterstock

Poor Savannah! After suffering major injuries in a scary car crash, the Chrisley Knows Best star is defending herself against those doubting her story.

As if Savannah Crisley, 19, has not been through enough lately! The Chrisley Knows Best star was in a terrifying car crash on Jan. 16. Savannah was driving in a storm and tried to fix the floor mat that had rolled up by the brake pedal. She ended up hitting a guardrail and was taken to the hospital with a broken vertebrae. How scary is that?

While fans have been sending Savannah love and support in this difficult time, some began doubting her story and theorized that she was actually texting and driving, not trying to fix the mat as she said. Savannah shot back at fans who questioned her story when she spoke with People.

“It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was dong this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on,” she said. Savannah took offense that people were somehow finding fault with her parents over that happened, which is crazy. “People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for,” she said.

Savannah has a long road ahead of her on the path to recovery. “We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy,” Savannah’s dad Todd Chrisley previously told E News. We’re wishing Savannah a speedy and healthy recovery.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Savannah's response to the people that doubted her story?

