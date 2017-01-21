Savannah Chrisley ‘Hurt’ By Claims She Was Texting While Driving Before Crash: ‘It Makes Me Mad’

Poor Savannah! After suffering major injuries in a scary car crash, the Chrisley Knows Best star is defending herself against those doubting her story.
As if Savannah Crisley, 19, has not been through enough lately! The Chrisley Knows Best star was in a terrifying car crash on Jan. 16. Savannah was driving in a storm and tried to fix the floor mat that had rolled up by the brake pedal. She ended up hitting a guardrail and was taken to the hospital with a broken vertebrae. How scary is that?
While fans have been sending Savannah love and support in this difficult time, some began doubting her story and theorized that she was actually texting and driving, not trying to fix the mat as she said. Savannah shot back at fans who questioned her story when she spoke with People.
“It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was dong this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on,” she said. Savannah took offense that people were somehow finding fault with her parents over that happened, which is crazy. “People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for,” she said.
I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word…I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn't help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren't near as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness. Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I'll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world. The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I'm going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all ❤️ -SFC-
Savannah has a long road ahead of her on the path to recovery. “We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy,” Savannah’s dad Todd Chrisley previously told E News. We’re wishing Savannah a speedy and healthy recovery.
