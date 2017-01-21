Sam Wallace Quitting ‘L&HHNY’ After Fan Attack?: ‘She’s Scared To Even Film Again’

Courtesy of Instagram

Mendeecees Harris’ baby mama Sam Wallace was allegedly attacked while filming the ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ reunion show on Jan. 18 and now she may be leaving the reality series because she is so scared! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details right here.

“Sam [Wallace]‘s over it!” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s scared to even film [Love & Hip Hop] again because she might get attacked by some random a** fan. She’s scared. She puts her life out there everyday for the world to see and never thought she’d be viciously harmed.” Sam is the mother of Mendeecees Harris‘ baby and stars on the show alongside him, his wife Yandy Smith (who isn’t Sam’s biggest fan) and several other cast members. “It’s whatever,” the insider continued. “She’s just happy that her son is there to keep her calm. He told her how strong and beautiful she is and that made her day.” Aww, that’s so sweet!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, police confirmed that the incident occurred on Jan. 18 at around 5 p.m. inside of 515 west 57th street. “The victim, female and 33, states that while she was taping a show there was a confrontation that broke out and one of the cast members approached the victim and an unknown member from the audience began grabbing and punching the victim and pulling her hair.” OMG! What a terrifying experience. We don’t blame the 33-year-old reality star for being scared to ever film again!

“We were able to restrain the [audience member], but not before she landed some pretty good shots on Sam. We cut production and had to redo Sam’s makeup, to hide the bruises,” a source told MediaTakeOut after the incident occurred. Oh my! We really hope that Sam feels better soon and can go back to filming if that’s what she really wants to do!

