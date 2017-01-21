Piers Morgan Ripped For Mocking Women’s March After Claiming He’s Planning ‘Men’s March’

REX/Shutterstock

Piers Morgan is no stranger to starting a Twitter war. And the Brit was at it again Jan. 21. getting ripped to shreds on social media for mocking the Women’s March by claiming he’s planning a ‘Men’s March.’ Read on for the full story.

Piers Morgan just can’t help himself when it comes to causing controversy! The 51-year-old news veteran kicked off a social media storm, once again, after tweeting, “I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?” On the very same day of the Women’s March that was taking place at multiple locations around the globe. Oh Piers!

I'm planning a 'Men's March' to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

Sure enough, within minutes of posting, Piers was facing a vicious backlash with an avalanche of attacks over his suggestion — in addition to a ton of support as well! “@piersmorgan oh, possum. Sorry your masculinity is so fragile. Are you ok? Do your balls jus fall off when a woman doesn’t smile at you?” one Twitter user shot back. “Hang on. You really feel it’s absurd that millions of women feel outraged by the things Donald Trump has said …Really ?!” Asked another. “I find the whole concept of Piers Morgan really absurd,” quipped yet another.

However, Piers being Piers, he took the whole thing in his stride, and after announcing that he was “canceling the march” he went on to battle it out on social media and engage in a Twitter posting tear of epic proportions! “I am canceling my Men’s March against male gender emasculation. My wife’s banned me from going,” he wrote, followed quickly with a barrage of tweets, hitting back at attackers and ramming home his political viewpoint — in 140 characters or less.

It seemed nobody was safe from Pier’s firing line as he let rip over Kim Kardashian, Lily Allen, Madonna, Emily Ratajkowski, rabid feminists, soap opera actresses, and even social media itself! “People actually thought I was genuinely planning a Men’s anti-emasculation March,” he posted. “This is how dumb social media has become.” The Twitter war kicked off at approximately 4am (ET) and was still raging, fourteen hours later, at time of posting!

