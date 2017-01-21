Oliver Hudson Pokes Fun At Kate & Brad Pitt Romance Rumors In Wild Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Shut ’em down! Oliver Hudson poked fun at Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt’s rumored romance Jan. 20, taking to Instagram with a hilarious post. While addressing headlines, he joked about how the actor drinks out of the ‘f***ing carton’ at his house!

Oliver Hudson, 40, isn’t a fan of the flashy headlines written about his family members. The Nashville actor recently noticed a shocking Star magazine cover which claimed Brad Pitt was moving into his sister Kate Hudson‘s house, prompting him to address the rumors. He wasn’t afraid to utilize his sense of humor with a sarcastic post reading, ” Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as shit! He drinks out of the f***ing carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!!” We’re sure Kate is loving every minute of this.

Oliver continued, “He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.” It appears as though everyone in his family can’t resist Brad’s good looks and charms, as he hilariously quipped, “my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying “All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!”

Even though the publication claimed Goldie Hawn was also pleased about their “serious” romance, she recently laughed about the rumors when asked about them at the Brentwood Country Mart. It looks like Brad’s not in any rush to move on from his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie. Oliver concluded his post, “Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f*ck out. we thank you. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.” Way to set the record straight!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Oliver’s hilarious post about Kate and Brad? Let us know!

