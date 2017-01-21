When Madonna gets on the mic, you know it’s going to be good! The icon didn’t disappoint during her Women’s March speech on Jan. 21, in which she told the haters that women ‘will not back down’ in Trump’s world! Warning: her speech contains several uses of the F-bomb!

Madonna, 58, definitely has a way with words! The pop sensation took to the stage at the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21, to deliver a powerful and vibrant speech to Donald Trump, 70, his administration, and the “detractors.”

“Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love,” Madonna announced to the hundreds of thousands of marchers. “To the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people.”

She continued by explaining how Trump’s presidential victory over Hillary Clinton, 70, was the exact event that America needed to “wake us the f**k up.” “It seems as though we all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would prevail in the end,” she added. “Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end. So what today means is that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning; the beginning of our story. The revolution starts here.”

@michaelforbesartist 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️ Superman (or woman) to the rescue!! 🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:52am PST

And the singer had a special message to all those haters who didn’t understand why the Women’s March was going on. “The detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, F**k you,” she yelled. “F**k you! It is the beginning of much-needed change. Change that will require sacrifice, people… But this is the hallmark of revolution.” Well, that’s one way to stick it to them! The “Like A Virgin” artist then led the crowd in a chant of “We choose love” before performing a set of her songs including “Express Yourself” and “Human Nature.” SO epic!

Apparently, Madonna’s speech dropped so many F-bombs that it caused CNN and MSNBC to have to cut off their broadcast mid-speech, Rolling Stone reports. OMG! While Madonna’s speech was one of the more colorful messages of the day, other celebs including Scarlett Johansson, 32, America Ferrera, 32, and Ashley Judd, 48, also delivered inspiring speeches to the masses!

