Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Shooting ‘KUWTK’ Together With ‘A New Attitude’

Courtesy of Instagram

Back and better than ever! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now shooting ‘KUWTK’ with a ‘new attitude,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. After a tumultuous 2016, the reality star is ready to start fresh with a simple approach to life!

Kim Kardashian, 36, recently posted a cryptic message about the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to her millions of Instagram followers, saying “if you only knew.” The reality star wasn’t exaggerating, since her and hubby Kanye West, 39, are undergoing major changes with their lives after a tumultuous year in 2016. “Kim is back to work and filming KUWTK,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The new year has brought with it many challenges, but she has a new attitude and a fresh approach to how she is handling her career.”

Our source added, “Gone are the days of flashy bling, now it’s about a more humble lifestyle. Kanye is being loving and supportive too as he has been joining her in shooting scenes for their reality show along with the rest of the sisters.” Fans are already counting down the days until season 13 of the hit show airs on March 13! Despite not knowing all of what to expect, we have heard that the highly anticipated new episodes will cover Kanye‘s dramatic hospitalization following his breakdown last Nov., along with the aftermath of Kim’s terrifying Paris robbery.

Kim and Kanye recently put on a united front, enjoying a sweet lunch date at Hugo’s in Agoura Hills on Jan. 18. They seemed to be in sync, wearing matching ripped jeans, shortly after the reality star returned home from her work trip to Dubai. They appear to be staying hopeful about the future after Kanye allegedly convinced her to stay together by saying he was serious about getting help, according to US Weekly. Here’s to a better 2017 for the power couple!

HollywoodLifers, will you be checking out the upcoming season of KUWTK? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.