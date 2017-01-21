Splash News

Kendall Jenner stepped out for some lunch in Paris in a sexy sheer top, but to our surprise, her nipples weren’t showing! Instead, she covered up with some pasties, but she still looked hot! Seethe steamy pics here.

Ow, ow! Kendall Jenner, 21, is always our street style inspo. And her latest outfit has to be one our favorites! The top model was spotted in Paris on Jan. 21, on her way to the L’Avenue restaurant, and she was showing a bit of skin in an all black outfit. But the ensemble was a somewhat different than her go-to style!

In pics, Kendall rocked a sheer, long sleeve top with black trousers and heels. In typical Kendall fashion, the model went completely braless, but she was a bit more covered than usual. Over top of the sheer bodie, she wore an exaggerated patchwork denim coat with puffy, fur sleeves. And when the coat finally blew open, Kendall’s nipples were not put on full display. Instead, she opted to cover her nips with seductive pasties that resembled the shape of a star. SO sexy!

While Kendall’s outfit was definitely to die for, we were pretty surprised to see that she did not show off her nipples as she usually does. Kendall has always gone braless and put her chest on full display without regret. And in the past, she’s often dubbed it her signature fashion trend. “I love my tits being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess,” she said during her interview with W Magazine in Oct. 2016.

Kendall’s latest outing comes right off the heels of her slaying her walk in Givenchy’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture on Jan. 20. The reality star walked in the show, rocking a gothic, chic gown from the Spring 2017 Haute Couture collection. Bella Hadid, 20, was also in the show. But nipples showing or not, Kendall always has the best fashion sense and knows just how to grab our attention.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall's latest

