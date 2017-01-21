Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Long Legs In Sexy Pic After Confirming New Music With Drake

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Jennifer Lopez was stuck inside during a dreary day of rain in L.A. Jan. 20, and as a treat she decided to show off her gorgeous long legs in a pic for her fans. We’ve got the details on her sexy TGIF present!

Thank heavens for our JLo! Jennifer Lopez, 47, knew exactly what we needed to brighten our day Jan. 20 by posting a sizzling Instagram photo. She’s sprawled out on a fluffy bed in a pair of black hot pants while showing off her sexy bare dancer’s legs. She captioned the photo “Mood on rainy day” with a cute umbrella emoji, and she’s clearly not letting all the L.A. rain get her down. Her “mood” looks super sultry, as she is totally giving the camera a sexy “hey baby” look with her hair pulled back and a full coat of flawless makeup on. She topped off her striking style with a crisp white blouse.

Maybe she’s feeling so up on a down day because she’s finally let the cat out of the bag that she’s made new music with her honey Drake, 30. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she told InStyle after a Shades of Blue panel on Jan. 18. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.” Oh it better be on there! Drizzy’s going to have full on riot on his hands if his follow-up to Views, which is titled More Life, doesn’t have a track with JLo on it!

Jennifer’s 2017 has been off to a roaring start, with her Favorite Actress in a TV Drama win at the People’s Choice Awards Jan. 18, and now she’ll likely end up on Drake’s highly anticipated new album. We can’t wait to see what’s next in her hot relationship with Drizzy, as they keep having the most romantic dates. There’s no way anything could top their “prom” at the end of 2016, but the Toronto rapper is still treating Jennifer like a queen, taking her to L.A. hotspot Catch Jan. 17, where they had an intimate and cozy dinner together on the rooftop of the restaurant. These two are total relationship goals defined!

