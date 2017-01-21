REX/Shutterstock

It seems that Ivanka and Melania Trump can’t put a foot wrong when it comes to style. The two women looked utterly flawless, and totally stole the spotlight, when they attended the National Prayer Service in Washington. HollywoodLife.com has photos and details.

Melania Trump, 46, is giving even Jackie Kennedy a run for her money when it comes to the most stylish First Lady to ever grace the White House. And as for 35-year-old Ivanka Trump? Well, we don’t think there’s ever been such a flawless first daughter! The two continued with their flair for faultless fashion when they attended prayers at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 21.

President Donald J. Trump’s wife and daughter managed to steal the spotlight from even the great man himself as they sashayed into the church — firmly taking center stage with their stunning attire. Melania was clad in an uber-chic, long black coat with gold buttons, which was clinched tightly at the waist with a black patent leather belt. The FLOTUS finished off her look with a pair of purple, sky-high patent leather 5inch Christian Louboutin pumps….which are to die for!

Not surprisingly, Ivanka — who arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Jared Kushner, 36, and their three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore — chose to wear a pair of heels from her own shoe line! The former model-turned-businesswoman looked perfectly turned out in her burgundy velvet Kayden pumps, which, at a mere 4.5 inches, were a just a tad less than high than her stepmom’s!

Ivanka paired the pumps with a super-stylish burgundy-colored Oscar de la Renta velvet wrap dress, matching handbag and leather gloves. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Both women were also style winners at President Trump’s Inauguration ball on Jan. 20. Melania somehow managed to even top the gorgeous blue Ralph Lauren suit she wore for Inauguration day, and the custom-made Reem Acra gown she chose for the pre-Inaugural dinner.

Melania was a vision in an insanely gorgeous, off-the-shoulder white silk gown by designer, Hervé Pierre, Carolina Herrera’s former Creative Director. While Ivanka wowed the crowd in her stunning, princess-like, crystal embellished Carolina Herrera dress, complete with flowing tulle skirt and sheer long sleeves. Well, say what you will about President Trump, but there’s no doubting Ivanka and Melania are spot on the money when it comes to their choice of attire.

