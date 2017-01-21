Rapper ILoveMakonnen came out as gay via Twitter on Jan. 20 and the response was absolutely amazing! See the messages of love and support for the singer, right here.
Rapper ILoveMakonnen, 27, came out as gay on Jan. 20 and the show of support in response to his big news was overwhelming! The “Tuesday” singer, whose legally name is Makonnen Sheran, used Twitter as the location to make his big announcement. “Someone said to me next time they see me, they was gonna f**k me, I said next time I see me, I’m gonna love me up,” he started his three part message. “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out,” he continued. “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours,” he wrote.
It must have taken real bravery and confidence for ILoveMakonnen to come out to millions on social media, but he still did it. And his fans rallied around him sending all kinds of love and support his way. Many followers sent simple messages of congrats or pics of rainbows and the gay pride flag. But others had serious messages of welcoming and love.
“so what? It has nothing to do with your music, your passion for music and your work ethic,” one fan tweeted, making it clear that they don’t care about his sexual preference. “it takes a strong person to be open abt something like this . I love you bro . I’m always in your corner,” another fan tweeted.
ILoveMakonnen received so much love and support on Twitter after his announcement, and we’re sure those messages didn’t go unnoticed! Congrats to the rapper for having the strength and courage needed to share who he is.
