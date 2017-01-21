Courtesy of Instagram

Rapper ILoveMakonnen came out as gay via Twitter on Jan. 20 and the response was absolutely amazing! See the messages of love and support for the singer, right here.

Rapper ILoveMakonnen, 27, came out as gay on Jan. 20 and the show of support in response to his big news was overwhelming! The “Tuesday” singer, whose legally name is Makonnen Sheran, used Twitter as the location to make his big announcement. “Someone said to me next time they see me, they was gonna f**k me, I said next time I see me, I’m gonna love me up,” he started his three part message. “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out,” he continued. “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break, I’m gay. And now I’ve told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours,” he wrote.

Someone said to me next time they see me, they was gonna fuck me , I said next time I see me, I'm gonna love me up — Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out. — Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours❤ — Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

It must have taken real bravery and confidence for ILoveMakonnen to come out to millions on social media, but he still did it. And his fans rallied around him sending all kinds of love and support his way. Many followers sent simple messages of congrats or pics of rainbows and the gay pride flag. But others had serious messages of welcoming and love.

“so what? It has nothing to do with your music, your passion for music and your work ethic,” one fan tweeted, making it clear that they don’t care about his sexual preference. “it takes a strong person to be open abt something like this . I love you bro . I’m always in your corner,” another fan tweeted.

ilovemakonnen came out the closet. Congrats my nigga. — LORDxMVTIK (@Mvtik) January 21, 2017

Be proud!!! 🌈 ⚡️ “Singer ILoveMakonnen reveals he is gay”https://t.co/ydUGdg1X7b — Croft in the Tomb (@GITD13) January 21, 2017

@iLoveMakonnen welcome to the family🏳️‍🌈 — Fred Kwint (@FredKwint) January 21, 2017

Congrats ⚡️ “Singer ILoveMakonnen reveals he is gay”https://t.co/8AyL6vJ2zb — Turnt_Theory (@turnt_theory) January 21, 2017

@iLoveMakonnen5D @HipHopWeekly so what? It has nothing to do with your music, your passion for music and your work ethic. — Reggie Sears (@reggiesears) January 20, 2017

@iLoveMakonnen5D 👊🏻 You gotta be you. Love and respect. Let's get to work when you get back to Portland! — LORDS OF PORTLAND (@portugaltheman) January 20, 2017

@iLoveMakonnen5D love u so much brotha 💚🤘🏼 — lil aaron (@lilaaron911) January 20, 2017

@iLoveMakonnen5D it takes a strong person to be open abt something like this . I love you bro . I'm always in your corner — Danco James (@ThatBoyCurtis) January 20, 2017

@iLoveMakonnen5D proud of u — Hot Sugar (@HotSugar) January 20, 2017

ILoveMakonnen received so much love and support on Twitter after his announcement, and we’re sure those messages didn’t go unnoticed! Congrats to the rapper for having the strength and courage needed to share who he is.

