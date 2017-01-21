NFL Playoffs: How The Watch The AFC & NFC Championship Games

Rex/Shutterstock

Only four teams remain! The New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers will tangle in the AFC and NFC championship games, with the winners going on to Super Bowl 51. Find out when and how to watch these matches so you don’t miss a second!

Who are playing in the NFC and AFC championship games?

Get ready for some football! Tom Brady, 39, and the New England Patriots will make their seventh-consecutive appearance in the American Football Conference championship when they play Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other side of the NFL, Aaron Rodgers, 33, is looking for his second Super Bowl ring. Before he and the Green Bay Packers can play for the NFL championship, they need to get by the Atlanta Falcons and their high-scoring quarterback, Matt Ryan, 31.

When are the NFC and AFC Championship games?

The Packers vs. Falcons game gets the honor of going first, as this match will close out the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s set for 3:05 PM ET on Jan. 22. Later in the day, the Patriots will host the Steelers in Foxborough, Mass. That game is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

How can I watch these Conference championship games?

The NFC Championship will be broadcast on FOX, so Packers and Falcons fans better tune in. The Pats-Steelers game is on CBS. Both games will be available online (restrictions apply) and HollywoodLife.com will make sure you catch every second.

Which teams will win these games?

The Patriots are so heavily favored to win that if the Steelers defeat Tom Brady’s bunch, it may be bigger than the pair of upsets the New York Giants pulled in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. Yet, the Pats had their worst game of the season in their victory over the Texans, meaning there’s a chance Pittsburgh might win.

Just, don’t hold your breath. On the other hand, the Falcons-Packers game could go either way. With both teams having lackluster defenses, it may come down to how high either offense can go. Aaron may pull another “Hail Mary” pass to book his team’s trip to Super Bowl 51, but going into this game, Atlanta’s got the slight edge over the Pack.

Who do you think will advance to the Super Bowl, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Pittsburgh can upset the Patriots? Will Aaron Rodgers rock the Falcons or will Matt Ryan reign supreme?

