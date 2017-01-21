Hillary Clinton Tweets Support For Women’s March: ‘We’re Stronger Together’

REX/Shutterstock

You go girls! Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for the women’s marches taking place across the country the day after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Girl power all the way! The day after appearing at her opponent Donald Trump‘s, 70, presidential inauguration Hillary Clinton, 69, shared her support with the women marching on Washington D.C on Jan. 21. She put on a brave and gracious face yesterday and even tweeted “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.” So inspiring.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

“Thanks for standing speaking & marching for our values at the Women’s March. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.” she wrote this morning as the marches got underway. A number of celebrities pledged their support and participation to the march already including Olivia Wilde, 32, Chloe Moretz, 19, Debra Messing, 48, America Ferrera, 32. What a line-up!

The march focuses on women’s rights and kicks off at in Washington D.C. 10am EST on Independence Ave at 3rd St. NW and will go all the way to SW corner of the U.S. Capitol building. It’s sure to be a powerful event. Many women are even sporting p*ssy hats as a symbol for women’s reproductive rights. How cool is that?

“Send a strong message to the incoming administration that millions of people across this country are prepared to fight attacks on reproductive healthcare, abortion services and access to Planned Parenthood,” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, 59 wrote. Other women have said they feel compelled to march. “I was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women’s march, DC,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted. Julianne Moore asked her Twitter followers if they will join her in the march.

