REX/Shutterstock

Oh Mama! Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is a mother once again! The singer has given birth to a bouncing baby boy — her second child — but first with husband, Christian Horner. HollywoodLife.com has all the details!

When 2 become 3! Geri Halliwell and her Formula One sportsman hubby, Christian Horner, 42, broke the happy news about their new arrival, together, via social media on Jan. 21. “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces,” Geri tweeted to her 400,000 plus followers and fans.

Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz 👶🏼👍🏻 — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) January 21, 2017

The Spice Girl’s publicity team said that Geri and Christopher were “delighted” to announce the news. “Spice Girl Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and husband Christian Horner OBE, are absolutely delighted to announce they are expecting their first child together,” they said in a statement. “The couple is overjoyed with the good news and cannot wait to welcome the newest addition to their family.”

It is the first child for the couple, but the second for 44-year-old Geri — she is already mom to daughter, Bluebell Madonna, 10, from her previous relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, whom she dated back in 2005. Bluebell’s godmothers are Victoria Beckham, 42, and Emma Bunton, 41, — so here’s hoping, Geri’s other fellow band members, Melanie Brown, 41, and Melanie Chisholm, 43, AKA Scary and Sporty Spice, get a chance to do the honors this time round!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Geri announced she was pregnant last fall. “God bless Mother Nature #mamaspice,” Geri captioned a cartoon drawing of a woman with a growing baby bump that she posted to her Instagram account on Oct. 10. The British performer and Christian, who is the head of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, tied the knot back in May 2015 after nearly a year of dating.

However, they were friends for a long time before they became romantically involved — 5 years long in fact! They said their “I dos” in a beautiful and romantic ceremony at the picturesque St. Mary’s Church at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, East England. Awww! Congratulations to the happy couple, and to big sis Bluebell!

HollywoodLifers, leave your messages of congratulations for Geri and Christian in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.