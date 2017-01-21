Freddie Reign Tomlinson: Louis & Briana Jungwirth’s Cute Son Turns 1 — Happy Birthday

Courtesy of Instagram

Time sure does fly! The OG One Direction baby, Freddie Tomlinson is officially 1 year old, and we can’t wait to see what his dad Louis has planned for him! The little cutie had quite an impressive year as he was busy looking unbelievably cute, spending time with his mom Briana, & even taking guitar lessons from his pop star dad! Help us celebrate his b-day here.

It’s officially been one year since Louis Tomlinson‘s, 25, baby mama Briana Jungwirth gave birth to the One Directioner’s first child! And celebrating his birthday on Jan. 21, little Freddie Reign Tomlinson has never looked cuter! He’s grown SO much over the past 365 days, and we just can’t believe how quickly the time has passed.

Before baby Freddie even entered the world, he already had quite a fanbase as One Direction fans everywhere eagerly anticipated his arrival. Once Louis revealed on the August 4 episode of Good Morning America that he was in fact expecting a child with his one-night-stand, fans counted down the days until the first One Direction baby’s birth! The day finally came on Jan. 21, with Louis introducing his son to the world on the 27th.

Reminiscing on the past year and old videos. First kisses were a highlight :) A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:49pm PST

“Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶,” Louis captioned the infant’s first Instagram photo, which featured the new dad holding the tiny newborn to his chest. Since then, Freddie has been one of the most talked about babies in Hollywood — with some fans even believing for a time that Freddie was a doll and his birth was a conspiracy (remember #BabyGate)?

But Briana quickly squashed those rumors as best as she could by posting numerous pics and even videos of her precious baby boy. And seriously, he looks JUST like his famous dad! In one of our favorite moments from Freddie’s exciting year, Louis sweetly held his son while playing the guitar in August — showing that he’s already grooming his little one to become an artist. How sweet is THAT?

We can’t wait to see more pics of baby Freddie in the upcoming year, and we’re so excited to see how Briana and Louis plan to celebrate his special one-year milestone. Happy birthday, Freddie!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by how fast the time has gone by? Wish baby Freddie a happy b-day below!

