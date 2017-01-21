Donald Trump Copies President Obama’s Inaugural Cake — See Shocking Pics

Courtesy of Instagram/TMZ

Donald Trump celebrated his presidency with a beautiful eight-tier cake at his inaugural ball. However, we couldn’t help but notice that it looked pretty familiar. That’s probably because Barack Obama had the same cake four years ago! Here’s the proof.

OMG, this is bananas! During Donald Trump’s, 70 Inauguration Ball on Jan. 20, he was presented with a patriotic cake in honor of his new position as President of the United States. The cake was an 8-tier tower of frosting goodness that started with red and white stripes on the bottom and worked it’s way up to shades of blue and silver with decorative stars placed all around it. We have to admit, the cake looked pretty tasty. But it wasn’t until celebrity baker Duff Goldman pointed out one huge detail that we, and many others didn’t even notice. Trump plagiarized Barack Obama’s, 57, cake from his 2013 inauguration!

Duff quickly put up a side-by-side comparison of Trump’s cake and Obama’s cake on Instagram on Jan. 20, and they were pretty much identical! Trump’s cake just appeared to be slightly bigger in portions. “The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it,” he captioned his pic.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut a cake at the Armed Services Ball, January 20, 2017 #USA https://t.co/RgfdygBAyx pic.twitter.com/VyGIoFdLL3 — Jen (@jbtole2) January 21, 2017

Shortly after the picture made it around social media, Buttercream Bakeshop, the company that prepared Trump’s cake, came forward and confessed to copying Duff’s original design, and apparently, it wasn’t their idea. “While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work, we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one.”

Okay, so copying a cake design isn’t the end of the world, but it would have been nice if some credit was at least given back to Duff. Not to mention, the Trump team seems to be developing a bad habit here. Melania Trump, 46, was also accused of plagiarizing during the Republican National Convention in July 2016. Her RNC speech went viral after many voters pointed out that it sounded almost identical to Michelle Obama’s, 53, speech that she gave at the Democratic National Convention. But it’s only two days into the presidency, so we’re hoping that the Trump administration will come up with more original material in the future.

