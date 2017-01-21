7 Top Times Donald Trump Left Us Speechless — The P***y Grab & More

REX/Shutterstock/AP Photo

Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States, whether we like it or not (and we don’t), and here’s a fact: his behavior is so appalling at times that we still can’t believe he was elected. That being said, here’s a roundup of the most outrageous things our new President has said and done.

President Trump, 70, was officially sworn in on Jan. 20, and now that we’ve had almost 24 hours for that to sink in, here’s a look at his most shocking moments over the years leading up to his presidency. Warning: you can’t unsee some of the things on this list, so view with caution.

1. That awful Access Hollywood video.

At the height of the 2016 election, in October, a tape of Donald Trump making the now-infamous p*ssy-grabbing comment about women to Billy Bush surfaced. Voters were horrified, but somehow, the scandal wasn’t enough to sway everyone in the end. Below is a transcript and the video itself.

Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

Bush: Whatever you want.

Trump: Grab ’em by the p*ssy. You can do anything.

2. His feud with Rosie O’Donnell.

Trump and the comedian have been publicly going at it since December 2006. When Rosie criticized a decision he’d made on The Apprentice, calling him a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie“, Trump fired back: “You can’t make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said…I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements — and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.” Ugh.

Here are some exemplary tweets of simply unnecessary insults about her physical appearance and otherwise:

I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie–a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb – other than that I like her very much! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2014

3. Donald Trump: The Game.

Hailing from the good ol’ year 1988, this board game featured cards with Trump’s face on it. Described by Amazon.com as a “Trump Game for Adults”, meaning no kids allowed, it’s obviously discontinued, though you can get one on eBay for about $120. This is not as shocking as some of the other points on this list, but I needed to lighten the mood for a bit. Plus, it’s certainly weird.

“Now available at all good thrift stores near you.”

4. Trump: The Thumper.

Remember when Trump had a wrestling match with fellow billionaire Vince McMahon? No? Take a look:

‘Nuff said.

5. His participation in the “birther movement”.

Oh, no way could we ever forget about this one. Though he wasn’t the first to do so, Trump demanded to see former President Barack Obama‘s birth certificate, and even promised to donate $5 million to a charity if Obama showed him proof. “He’s spent millions of dollars trying to get away from this issue. Millions of dollars in legal fees trying to get away from this issue,” Trump also said in March 2011. “And I’ll tell you what, I brought it up, just routinely, and all of a sudden a lot facts are emerging and I’m starting to wonder myself whether or not he was born in this country.”

Also:

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

6. Pretty much everything he’s ever said on Twitter.

Here are some highlights from 2016 alone:

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2016

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

7. When he mocked a disabled reporter.

This is too awful to put in words, so you’ll just have to watch:

8. When he maybe creeped on Melania Trump while she voted.

Again, one of the lighter moments, but still important to include. Yep, the President possibly looked at his wife Melania’s ballot as she voted in the election, and the memes that ensued were priceless.

MELANIA: of course I'm voting for you

DONALD: I know I trust you

MELANIA: good

DONALD: pic.twitter.com/KTaB1ThvSh — rob (@rockymomax) November 8, 2016

9. When he definitely creeped on Hillary Clinton at the debate.

We’ll just leave you with this gallery containing pics of Trump lurking behind Hillary during the debate.

Watch Trump lurk behind Clinton during the presidential debate https://t.co/aXdejuA2XS pic.twitter.com/bqaxjyAmVw — crazyarchitect.13 (@crazyarchitect) October 10, 2016

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Trump’s most shocking moment is?

