In spite of photos showing a low Inauguration Day turnout for Donald Trump of 250,000 people, he claimed to the contrary on Jan. 21. The President SLAMMED ‘dishonest’ media outlets for their coverage on the event, saying, ‘it’s a lie, we had a massive field of people.’

Donald Trump, 70, slammed the media for several reports of his “low” Inauguration Day turnout while at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia on Jan. 21. He definitely had some fighting words after photos were released the day prior, showing an estimated crowd of 250,000, much less than his predecessor Barack Obama as seen by side-by-side photos. No doubt he was upset because Barack’s turnout was around 1.8 million in 2009 and around 1 million in 2012, according to the Washington Post. The President proclaimed, “I have a running war with the media, they are among the most dishonest humans on Earth. We had a massive field of people. This morning I turn on the news and what do they show? An empty field! We have something that’s amazing.”

He continued, “Honestly it looked like a million and a half people, it went all the way back to the Washington monument. It said we drew 250,000 people. Now that’s not bad, but its a lie. We have 250,000 in the ball! So, we caught them, and we think its going to cost them a big price.” Donald then segued onto another issue bothering him, claiming, “They said ‘Donald Trump took down the statue of MLK,’ but it was right there! There was just a cameraman in front of it I would never do that, but this is how dishonest the media is. I love honesty, I like honest reporting.”

However, many still believe Donald is trying to hide the actual size of his turnout, and that the only reason he would do that is because it WAS low. His team allegedly asked the Parks Department not to release the official numbers. In the pics shown on the National Park Service Twitter account, it reveals a HUGE crowd of people at Barack’s event, while Donald’s appeared to be very sparse.

