Danai Gurira Shaves Her Head For ‘Black Panther’ Role — See Epic Makeover

Fierce and fabulous! Actress Danai Gurira shaved her head for ‘Black Panther,’ debuting an edgy new look Jan. 21 for her role as Okeyo in the highly anticipated flick. Check out her epic makeover in all it’s glory with before-and-after pics!

Danai Gurira, 38, showed off an edgy makeover on the Atlanta-based set of Black Panther on Jan. 21, during a break in between filming. Although we couldn’t get enough of her mega-watt smile, all fans could notice was her new fierce look for the eagerly anticipated Marvel film. The actress, who will be portraying Okeyo, recently shaved her head for the role, paying homage to the original character. She’s known for rocking long locks on The Walking Dead, but she’s so beautiful she can pull off any length of hair! Chadwick Boseman, 40, also joined her for the stroll.

Happy Birthday @bigbaldhead! You are my sunshine! A photo posted by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Black Panther is Marvel’s first black superhero and Chadwick has the honor of portraying the character in the film which hits theaters February 16, 2018. Lupita Nynog’o recently explained the synopsis of the film at San Diego Comic-Con. She said, “The story is that the Black Panther’s leadership is really threatened by two foes who come together, and so Black Panther gets the help of the CIA and the Dora Milaje to try to defeat the enemy.” Danai’s character Okeyo is the leader of the Dora Milaje and she is one of T’Challa (Black Panther’s) bodyguards.

Aside from being a boss chick on the big screen, she’s also just as driven in real life. She recently explained why women “must run” for office in the Donald Trump era. “We can run for office and we can win — this has been proved time and time again,” she told our sister site Variety. “We stand on the shoulders of the giants who paved the way. We are not back to zero.”

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving how Danai shaved her head for the role? Let us know!

