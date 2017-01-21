Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump While Little Luna Plays — ‘My Love Has No Idea’

Courtesy of Twitter/REX Shutterstock

Donald Trump is our 45th U.S. president, but at least we have this cute video of Luna Legend to cheer us up! Chrissy Teigen shared a precious moment with her daughter amid the protests around the country, and you need to see it!

OMG, Luna Legend, 9 months, is such an angel! Chrissy Teigen, 31, took to Twitter on Jan. 20, to share the most adorable video of her little girl crawling and playing around on the floor! Does anyone else have baby fever right now because we definitely do!

In the sweet clip, Luna is captured wearing an adorable onesie. And as the curious infant scoots along the floor, she made the sweetest baby noises. SO cute! “My beautiful love has no idea,” Chrissy captioned the pic. Her hilarious comment seems to be in reference to the fact that Donald Trump, 70, was sworn into office only hours before the video was taken. Oh, what we would only give to be as a young and naive as baby Luna!

My beautiful love has no idea. pic.twitter.com/zNvlatL1Jm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2017

The mother-daughter video comes shortly after Chrissy announced that she would be going to Washington, D.C. to joined the countless other women marching in the Trump protest. “I was going to go to Sundance to support John tomorrow, but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women’s march, DC,” she tweeted on Jan. 20. Chrissy will reportedly be joining a number of other celebrity guests including Lena Dunham, 30, Zendaya, 20, Debra Messing, 32, and Olivia Wilde, 32. That’s amazing!

As you may already know, Chrissy is not one to hold anything back and has been very vocal about her disapproval of the president in the past. She has often taken to social media to slam Trump for his outrageous comments and has some times even engaged in a back and forth confrontation with him. You go girl! Unfortunately, that means we probably won’t be seeing any cute videos of little Luna for awhile, but we’re so glad to see Chrissy standing up for women’s rights!

