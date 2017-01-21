Women’s March — Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, America Ferarra & Other Celebs Join Protest

Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson were among the stars spotted partaking in the Women’s Marches on Jan. 21. In the U.S.A. events were held in New York City, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, with 300 sister rallies occurring around the world. Read on to find out, and see pics of the other celebs who joined the historic protest.

Katy Perry, 32, Scarlett Johansson, 32, Miley Cyrus, 24, Zendaya, 20, Cher, 70, Lady Gaga, 30, Amy Schumer, 35, and Jessica Chastain, 39, were just a few of the famous faces spotted among the legions of protesters marching for women’s rights. Ashley Judd, 48, America Ferrera, 32, and Scarlett were among the high profile attendees who took to the stage to speak.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, America crushed President Donald J. Trump, with an epic and rousing speech, during which she vowed, “We will not give our rights to safe and legal abortions, we will not ask our LGBTQ families to go backwards, we will not go from being a nation of immigrants to a nation of ignorance. As a woman and as a proud first-generation American born to Honduran immigrants, it’s been a heartrending to time to be both an immigrant and a woman in this country.”

“Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and the platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday,” the actress continued. “But, the President is not America, his cabinet is not America, congress is not America, WE are America. And, we are here to stay.”

Millions took to the streets for The Women’s March, with the hope of sending a strong message to President Trump, and congress, that women’s rights are human rights. There were over 500,000 protesters in Washington alone. Feminist icon, Gloria Steinem, was front and center at the Washington rally. The 82-year-old served as honorary co-chair of the march. She delivered a powerful statement about why the event was so vital.

“Our constitution does not begin with ‘I, the President.’ It begins with, ‘We, the People,’” she posted on Instagram. “I am proud to be one of thousands who have come to Washington to make clear that we will keep working for a democracy in which we are linked as human beings, not ranked by race or gender or class or any other label.”

Tracee Ellis Ross was also proudly marching among the crowds. The actress daughter of music legend Diana Ross, explained her reasons for taking part, via social media. “This is a movement that is led by women, but it is not just for women. It’s for all people,” the 44-year-old wrote on her Instagram page. “We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all. We practice empathy with the intent to learn about the intersecting identities of each other. Unity. Protection. Power. Progress.”

Sophia Bush, 34, made her feelings known courtesy social media too. “We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all. Join the movement!” The One Tree Hill star tweeted to her 1.32 million followers. But, it wasn’t just women marching for their rights, there were plenty of famous men putting in the leg work too! Celebrated author and commentator, Van Jones, 48, and Mark Ruffalo, 49, were among the XY chromosone activists in attendance.

“We call on ALL defenders of human rights to join us on January 21st at the #WomensMarch on Washington,” Van tweeted to his 518,000 followers prior to the event. Mark gave props to the rally too. “#WomensMarch is beautiful. Well balanced, reasoned, and life affirming. Please consider supporting or attending!” The actor tweeted on Jan. 16. Just when we thought we couldn’t love him anymore!

