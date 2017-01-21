Cher, Zendaya & More Share Powerful Messages Of Support For Women’s March On Social Media

Get it, girls! Love for the women marching is pouring in and celebs like Cher and Zendaya are sending out the sweetest messages of support.
After pouring into Washington D.C. on packed planes, tons of women including some famous faces will be marching in defense of women’s rights on Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, 70. Other marches are taking place across the country and even around the world. Gloria Steinem, 82, is serving as honorary co-chair of the march and even shared on her Instagram ahead of the huge event. “I am proud to be one of thousands who have come to Washington to make clear that we will keep working for a democracy in which we are linked as human beings, not ranked by race or gender or class or any other label.”
Celebrities are taking to the streets and social media to share their support for the Women’s March. Hillary Clinton even tweeted earlier this morning, “Thanks for standing speaking & marching for our values at the Women’s March. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.” There’s a lot feminist empowerment today. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cher, Amber Tamblyn, and Kevin Bacon are posting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with their thoughts. It’s powerful stuff. Washington officials estimate there are 500,000 marchers out today, which is double what was predicted, according to The Associated Press. Whoa! Check out our round-up below.
