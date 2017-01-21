Cher, Zendaya & More Share Powerful Messages Of Support For Women’s March On Social Media

Courtesy Of Instagram

Get it, girls! Love for the women marching is pouring in and celebs like Cher and Zendaya are sending out the sweetest messages of support.

After pouring into Washington D.C. on packed planes, tons of women including some famous faces will be marching in defense of women’s rights on Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, 70. Other marches are taking place across the country and even around the world. Gloria Steinem, 82, is serving as honorary co-chair of the march and even shared on her Instagram ahead of the huge event. “I am proud to be one of thousands who have come to Washington to make clear that we will keep working for a democracy in which we are linked as human beings, not ranked by race or gender or class or any other label.”

Celebrities are taking to the streets and social media to share their support for the Women’s March. Hillary Clinton even tweeted earlier this morning, “Thanks for standing speaking & marching for our values at the Women’s March. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.” There’s a lot feminist empowerment today. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cher, Amber Tamblyn, and Kevin Bacon are posting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with their thoughts. It’s powerful stuff. Washington officials estimate there are 500,000 marchers out today, which is double what was predicted, according to The Associated Press. Whoa! Check out our round-up below.

Latest: Washington city official estimates turnout for Women's March at 500K – double the initial predictions. https://t.co/wLkwOjbPYL — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2017

On way 2D.C. March🌼There r Marches ALL OVER THE🌎

After March we wi’ll Join Organizations‼️WE WONT SIT &🐝NOTHING‼️#WhyIMarch #WomensMarch — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2017

@amberrosetamblyn is taking over Marie Claire's Insta Stories tomorrow from the #WomensMarch in Washington, D.C. Check it out in the A.M. with your morning ☕️ #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

@womensmarch 💋 A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:30am PST

March strong today and be safe!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #WomensMarch — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 21, 2017

On this day so proud of my wife ,daughter ,sisters ,friends and all the fantastic beautiful woman in my life #WomensMarch — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) January 21, 2017

#womensmarch in Edinburgh. Together we stand for equality, for inclusiveness, for respect …. #strongertogether #lovenothate A photo posted by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:17am PST

Thank you @OBEYGIANT for the posters. Thank you Piper for the signs. Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlon. #WeWomen #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XsENCSH8PT — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 21, 2017

"I do not weep at the world. I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife." Zora Neale Hurston #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/wQuSIw2vIn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 21, 2017

Streets are packed! Metro subway jammed!!! Amazing. #WomensMarch — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 21, 2017

I'm headed to the Sundance #WomensMarch – ur welcome 2 come feel the weight of my feminist balls in your tiny hand if it'll help https://t.co/au25gt2DtZ — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 21, 2017

The rise of the Woman= The rise of the Nation 🇺🇸 @womensmarch #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Jackie Cruz (@msjackiecruz) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Congratulations to the women marching today. We must go forward to ensure full reproductive justice for all women. #WomensMarch — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2017

Thank you to everyone at today's #WomensMarch for showing Trump what a crowd looks like.

Peace. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these celebs tweet about the March? Sound off in the comments below!

