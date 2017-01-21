Bella Hadid Goes Braless With Kendall Jenner — Showing The Weeknd What He’s Missing?

SplashNews

Whoa there! Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were feeling daring on Jan. 20 when they stepped out Paris rocking sheer shirts. However, Bella took it a step further by leaving her bra at home! We have all the details on their night out, here.

Yowza, Bella Hadid! The 19-year-old went out on the town in Paris with her friend Kendall Jenner, 21, following their Givenchy fashion show, and she let it alllll hang out! Both girls opted for a sheer look, but Bella went the extra sexy mile!

givenchy couture..so much ❤️ thank you Riccy and congrats on another beautiful collection @riccardotisci17 @givenchyofficial A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend stepped out rocking a black see-through top under a black bomber jacket, which was made more risque by the fact that she was totally braless underneath! She paired the naughty top with a black mini skirt, black sheer tights and thigh high camel colored suede boots. So sexy! Her relaxed flowy hairdo, berry lip and maxed out lashes blew us away too!

Kendall looked super gorgeous as well. The model Kardashian wore a mesh long sleeved shirt under a tan sweater-bandeau. She rocked a black fur jacket down off her shoulders, which made her tight leather pants look luxe. She brought the sheer detail back in her Louboutins, which let her nude mani show through. She put all the emphasis on her lips, opting for a swipe of red lipstick and super shiny pulled back hair. What a queen!

We’re so glad that Bella is having fun while she’s modelling in Paris, especially after the rough month she had. Her friend Selena Gomez was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, and they were blatantly kissing and hugging in the street. So upsetting! We wouldn’t be surprised if Bella was trying to give The Weeknd a taste of what he’s missing with this sexy getup!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd will be jealous after seeing Bella’s outfit? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.