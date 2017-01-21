‘SNL’ Writer Mocks Barron Trump As ‘First Homeschool Shooter’ & Fans Freak Out

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! A tweet penned by one ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer about Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron is setting people off! Check out the writer’s message (and the serious backlash) right here.

A Saturday Night Live writer is taking some serious heat after tweeting a joke about President Donald Trump‘s 10-year-old son that several users felt crossed a line. The message, which SNL‘s Katie Rich sent out on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, took aim at Barron saying that he would become, “this country’s first homeschool shooter.” The joke was one of thousands made by users all across the country that day, but it gained way more attention than most, with many people demanding the comedy writer be blocked by Twitter or even fired by NBC. Ouch.

“Kids are off limits…and the internet is forever. Shameful @katiemaryrich,” one user tweeted. “@latiemaryrich what’s your problem. Do you get off picking on little kids? No wonder SNL is garbage these days. You work for them,” another wrote. Katie deleted the tweet after several hours of being slammed by haters and then set her Twitter account to private, but that didn’t stop users from continuing to bash her.

The elementary schooler was in Washington, D.C. with his mother Melania Trump on the day the controversial tweet was sent out, as the whole family attended his father’s swearing in ceremony and other Inauguration activities. Barron, who will be the first son of a United States president to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was in office, was the target of several jokes during his father’s campaign, including ones about whether or not he was mentally handicapped.

