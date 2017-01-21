Courtesy of Youtube

Ashley Judd gave an incredible speech at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21. You just have to see her recite an impassioned nasty women poem.

Ashley Judd, 48, brought down the house with her jaw-dropping speech at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21. The day after President Donald Trump, 70, took office women stormed the streets in order to raise awareness for women’s rights and the equality of the LGBT community and minorities. “I am not as nasty as a swastika painted on a Pride flag and I didn’t know devils could be resurrected, but I feel Hitler in these streets,” Ashley said as she recited a poem from 19 year-old Nina Donovan from Tennessee entitled “I Am A Nasty Woman.” Watch Ashley’s recitation and read a portion of it below.

“I am a nasty woman. I’m not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust. A man who’s words are a diss track to America. An electoral college sanctioned, hate-speech contaminating this national anthem,” she said.

“I’m not as nasty as Confederate flags being tattooed across my city,” Ashley said. “Maybe the South actually is gonna rise again. Maybe for some it never really fell. Blacks are still in shackles and graves just for being black. Slavery has been reinterpreted as the prison system in front of people who see melanin as animal skin.”

“I am not as nasty as a swastika painted on a Pride flag and I didn’t know devils could be resurrected, but I feel Hitler in these streets. A mustache traded for a toupee. Nazis renamed the cabinet electric conversion therapy the new gas chamber shaming the gay out of America turning rainbows into suicide notes.” Wow.

It’s been a powerful day full of heart-stopping speeches, including one from America Ferrera, 32. Celebrities and women flooded city streets and social media with words of empowerment for women. “Fight for equality, fight for women to have control over their bodies. Thank you to all of those who are taking action!” Jennifer Lawrence shared on her Facebook page. The Associated Press reported that there are 500,000 women marching in Washington D.C., which is more than double the expected number.

