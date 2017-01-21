Falcons Player Andy Levitre’s Wife Goes Into Labor & Stays Entire Playoff Game

That’s dedication! Atlanta Falcons player Andy Levitre helped his team defeat the Seattle Seahawks last week, but his wife Katie Levitre is the real MVP. She went into labor during the game and stayed the ENTIRE time to support her hubby!
Andy Levitre, 30, just became a new dad and he’s got one amazing story to tell! His wife Katie Levitre shockingly went into labor while attending her hubby’s divisional round game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14. She started feeling contractions prior to kickoff, but did everything she could to outlast the pain! “My wife went into labor right before the game started,” he recently told FOX 5 Atlanta. “She came to the game and sat through the game while she was in labor.” Andy was totally unaware of his wife’s condition until another team member notified him!
This is my most cherished photo of Lily and I from her birthday (so thankful we had our amazing birth photographer @lilysophiaphotography ) I knew from the moment I got pregnant I wanted to do whatever was best for my baby & that included giving birth naturally- as long as it was safe when it came time. I found an incredible doula company in Atlanta @happiestdoula and Cynthya, the owner, set us up with a natural birth course called "Birth Bootcamp". The course was 10 weeks long and we learned just about everything that we could encounter when baby came & how we could handle all situations. I felt so confident going into my labor with Lily. I truly had no doubt I would be able to have an unmedicated delivery & a successful water birth. & I also knew that if I did need medication or surgery that I would know exactly what would be happening & how I wanted to handle the situation. So many people said I was "crazy" or doubted my ability to have a normal birth and while it bothered me, it also made me feel even stronger in my convictions. Having the support of the team I created around me was crucial & having a husband who was also educated & knew what to do was SO important. I felt safe the whole time and that made all the difference. Lily was born peacefully in a birthing tub at a hospital and I was able to lift her out (catch her) myself. I don't know if there will ever be a more empowering or special feeling than that. She was awake and alert from the moment she arrived. All mommies have different wants and paths to their births & no matter what it is the woman should be supported and loved, not criticized or questioned. We know our bodies and our babies best. *Just wanted to leave my recommendations for any mommies to be out there: -Hire a doula (a sort of birthing coach- I LOVED Alexa & Cynthya from The Happiest Doulas in ATL) -Find a wonderful midwife practice that supports natural birth and is capable of using medicine if it is needed (We used Intown Midwifery in ATL) -Look up @birthbootcamp and see if they have a class near you! It was SO informative. Also try looking up breastfeeding, newborn care &a safety courses) MORE IN COMMENTS
He explained, “I went and showered up, came outside, we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth.” Katie welcomed a precious baby girl named Lily Gene to the world on Jan. 15 at 12:07 a.m., and she weighed 8 pounds, 10 and a half ounces. His newborn daughter was given the special middle name “Gene” in honor of Andy’s father. His dad was always surrounded by boys, since he has “five sons and always wanted a girl.” The offensive guard couldn’t be more amazed with his superstar wife, who proved herself as the real MVP!
Andy gushed, “It’s going to be a cool story to tell her when she gets older. It was a good weekend for sure.” Katie will be watching over their bundle of joy while her beau next faces off with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game Jan. 22. “She’s taking one for the team, literally. I really appreciate what she’s doing for me.” Talk about a dream team!
HollywoodLifers, are YOU amazed by Andy’s incredible wife and this story? Let us know!
