Falcons Player Andy Levitre’s Wife Goes Into Labor & Stays Entire Playoff Game

Image Courtesy of Instagram

That’s dedication! Atlanta Falcons player Andy Levitre helped his team defeat the Seattle Seahawks last week, but his wife Katie Levitre is the real MVP. She went into labor during the game and stayed the ENTIRE time to support her hubby!

Andy Levitre, 30, just became a new dad and he’s got one amazing story to tell! His wife Katie Levitre shockingly went into labor while attending her hubby’s divisional round game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14. She started feeling contractions prior to kickoff, but did everything she could to outlast the pain! “My wife went into labor right before the game started,” he recently told FOX 5 Atlanta. “She came to the game and sat through the game while she was in labor.” Andy was totally unaware of his wife’s condition until another team member notified him!

He explained, “I went and showered up, came outside, we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth.” Katie welcomed a precious baby girl named Lily Gene to the world on Jan. 15 at 12:07 a.m., and she weighed 8 pounds, 10 and a half ounces. His newborn daughter was given the special middle name “Gene” in honor of Andy’s father. His dad was always surrounded by boys, since he has “five sons and always wanted a girl.” The offensive guard couldn’t be more amazed with his superstar wife, who proved herself as the real MVP!

Andy gushed, “It’s going to be a cool story to tell her when she gets older. It was a good weekend for sure.” Katie will be watching over their bundle of joy while her beau next faces off with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game Jan. 22. “She’s taking one for the team, literally. I really appreciate what she’s doing for me.” Talk about a dream team!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU amazed by Andy’s incredible wife and this story? Let us know!

