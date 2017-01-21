Amy Duggar’s Husband Desperately Wants Her To Get Rid Of Her Famous Last Name

Courtesy of WE TV

Dillon reveals how much it bothers him that Amy still hasn’t changed her last name on ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Is this a major thorn in Amy Duggar and Dillon King’s relationship?

Amy Duggar’s, 27, marriage to Dillon King, 27, has seen its’ fair share of hardships while the couple has been on Marriage Boot Camp. Has Dillon just revealed a major issue in their relationship? The couple began fighting about Amy’s lack of commitment to an exercise where she was supposed to pretend to be dead and couldn’t stop laughing.

Amy said Dillon, “doesn’t give a s–t about me”, but the fight continued to wage on beyond the clip, Us Weekly reported. That’s when Dillon dropped a serious problem he and Amy have: she never changed her name. The 19 Kids And Counting alum has yet to lose her famous last name, despite being married to Dillon for some time and it really bothers him.

Amy said it was only because her mom lost her birth certificate when she moved, but Dillon isn’t buying that excuse anymore. Apparently it’s been eight months since that happened and Dillon thinks Amy should have found the time to sort it all out by now.

The pair have had a bumpy road on Boot Camp. In one preview, the editing made it seem like Dillon was physically abusing Amy, which concerned viewers. “I was kind of irritated only because it definitely made it look like it was me doing it,” Dillon previously told HollywoodLife.com in an interview. “And for one, I was like there’s no way in heck this is me,” he said.

The preview actually was about Amy’s scary past encounter with a mystery man who “he picked me up by my throat all the way to the ceiling,” Amy said. That is terrifying! Dillon explained he was in a different group when Amy talked about it. “This was something that I didn’t even know got brought up. I really didn’t know that anything happened in the past,” he said.

