Why We’re Walking In & Covering The Women’s March On Washington

It took all of two hours for The White House website to take down it’s pages on abortion and LGBT rights, after President Donald Trump was sworn in. Tomorrow, Jan. 21, a number of HollywoodLife staffers and I will be joining Women’s Marches in Washington, DC, NYC and LA. Here’s why.

We will be covering women’s marches around the country in full, but are also proud to participate as citizens and voters who want to deliver a message to the new president and Congress — do not take away our rights.

The marches’ mission is to “stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families — recognition that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.” Sadly, our new president has said that he will appoint Supreme Court justices who will overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling which made abortion legal throughout the country.

That means that American women could soon lose their right to choose to end a pregnancy. Donald Trump’s Republican-led Congress is also determined to defund Planned Parenthood, potentially ending all health services including birth control access, breast and cervical cancer screenings and general health check ups for millions of women.

Women potentially have A LOT to lose under Donald Trump’s new administration. Plus, the new president is not a supporter of pay equity for women, not a supporter of LGBTQ rights and we know how he feels about minority rights — not much. Plus… he’s a pussy grabber.

That’s why, on the very first day of the new Trump administration, we at HollywoodLife want to join women from all over the country to stand up for women’s rights. Women will be marching in over 673 cities and towns in the US and around the world. An estimated 2,226,000 million women and men are expected to march tomorrow including over 200,000 in Washington, DC and over 100,000 in NYC.

Celebrities have jumped on board to support the women’s march: Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera and Ashley Judd will be speaking in Washington along with Cecile Richards, the President of Planned Parenthood and legendary feminist, Gloria Steinem. Chrissy Teigen has tweeted that she’s leaving John Legend at the Sundance Film Festival for the day to march. Zendaya, Katy Perry, Debra Messing, Lupita Nyongo, Chloe Moretz, Amber Tamblyn, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Wilde, and Sophia Bush will all be marching.

It’s so important to remind President Trump in a very big way — who has far fewer women in his cabinet than President Obama did — that 51% of the US population is female and that he cannot take away our rights.

So, join us, HollywoodLifers, in marching tomorrow for your rights to make your own decisions about your body, and to have all the same opportunities as American men.

For all the information that you need in order to march along with millions of other women, click here on our HollywoodLife story or here on the Women's March website.

See you there, and come to our HollywoodLife Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (Hollywoodlifers) for all of our coverage tomorrow!

