Steve Mnuchin: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Pick For Treasury Secretary

Steve Mnuchin is Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary! He may be regarded as one of the president’s most controversial picks, but there are some things you probably don’t know about him. We’ve got you covered!

Former banker and businessman Steve Mnuchin, 54, has officially been tapped by President Donald Trump, 70, as the president’s nominee for Treasury Secretary in his cabinet. The bid still needs to be approved by the Senate, but in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about him.

1. Steve has no government experience.

Trump isn’t the only person who had no prior government experience before taking a seat in office. Steve has also never had a position of power in the U.S. government before accepting Trump’s nomination. “Over his business career, he was never particularly involved in politics, nor did he publicly express an interest in public policy,” The New York Times’ reported. “He never ran a large organization or showed himself to be an accomplished economist.” Yikes!

2. He worked for Goldman Sachs for 17 years.

While Steve isn’t a veteran in the political world, he is very seasoned in business. He was reportedly employed at Goldman Sachs and worked his way up from the Head of the Mortgage Securities Department to the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer from 1994 until 2002. Pretty impressive!

3. Steve has been accused of playing a major role in the Great Recession of 2008.

Steve has been heavily criticized by the media and other business leaders for his alleged involvement in the Great Recession of 2008. He’s been accused of helping to package and sell “toxic mortgages” at Goldman Sach that ultimately crumbled the U.S. economy, according to the Wall Street Journal. And as the global economy continued to spiral downward, the former banker reportedly led a housing firm called OneWest that made a lot of devastating moves, such as withhold homeowner’s insurance and discriminate against minorities. That’s terrible! In the past, he’s been regarded as the “Forrest Gump of the financial crisis” because he’s coincidentally stumbled into situations that have been profitable for him, but at the expense of average Americans, according to Politico.

4. He helped finance a number of feature films.

In 2004, Steve reportedly started Dune Capital Management, a company which helped finance a number of top-selling movies. Some the films he financed include, The Devil Wears Prada and the X-Men franchise. He’s also listed as an executive producer for more than 30 movies including, American Sniper, Mad Max: Fury Road, and How to Be Single. Wow!

5. Steve is engaged to a Scottish actress.

The businessman is reportedly engaged to Louise Linton, who is a Scottish actress and producer. Her most recent movie credit includes the 2016 romantic drama Rules Don’t Apply.

