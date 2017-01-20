Sonny Perdue: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Pick For Agriculture Secretary

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

It’s official! Donald Trump has tapped Republican Sonny Perdue as his pick for Secretary of Agriculture. Let’s get to know him better with some five fast facts!

The Secretary of Agriculture position was Donald Trump’s, 70, last role to fill in his cabinet, and it goes to Sonny Perdue, 70! If Sonny accepts the bid, he will become the head of the department and oversee the U.S. Forest Services and food stamp programs. But before we see if he’s really up for the job, here’s everything you should know about him!

1. Sonny is the former Governor of Georgia.

Sonny has quite a bit of experience in politics. He served as the Governor of the state of Georgia from 2003 until 2011. Following his inauguration, he reportedly became the first Republican governor since Reconstruction, which was 130 years ago. Wow! During his term in office, Sonny maintained a great approval rating of 56%.

2. He was a registered Democrat until 1998.

Sonny wasn’t always playing for the Republican team; he actually was a Democrat for a long time, and even served in government as one! In the 1980s and early 90s, he served on the Houston County Planning & Zoning Commission and later represented the 18th district in the Georgia General Assembly as member of the Democratic party. It wasn’t until 1998, that he decided to switch his political party to Republican.

3. Sonny originally endorsed another candidate in the Republican Presidential Primary.

He might be Trump’s top pick, but the former governor wasn’t always on the president-elect’s side. Like many other Republicans around the nation, Sonny did not endorse Trump. He actually backed Jeb Bush, 63, in the Republican Presidential Primaries in Feb. 2016. Ultimately, he ended up jumping on Trump’s bandwagon after it was clear that he was going to win.

4. His cousin is a member of the U.S. Senate.

Apparently it runs in the family! Sonny’s first cousin David Perdue Jr., 67, is the junior United States Senator from Georgia. After winning the elections in 2014, David officially took office in Jan. 2015.

5. He made a cameo in the big sports movie We Are Marshall.

Business and politics aren’t the only things on Sonny’s resume; he’s a movie star too! Sonny made a brief cameo in 2006 American historical drama biopic film We Are Marshall about the aftermath of the 1970 plane crash that killed 37 football players on the Marshall University football team. He portrayed an East Carolina football coach. SO cool!

