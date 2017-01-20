Who Is Pelican 212?: 5 Things To Know About Kids Group That Played Trump Inaugural Ball

Courtesy of CNN

Wow, what a talented bunch! The kids group Pelican 212 absolutely crushed it with a delightful performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities. Here are five things to know about the musically gifted youngsters who sang and danced at the Liberty Ball.

1. Pelican 212 is made up of singing siblings who started out as street performers.

According to their website, “Pelican 212 is a band of brothers and sisters that honed their skills busking on the sidewalks of Nashville, New Orleans and Pensacola.” Wow, we can’t believe a group of kids that young are such accomplished street performers. How could anyone resist not dropping a few bucks into their buckets!

2. Pelican 212 features identical twin trumpet players.

The band features 12-year-old trumpet playing twins Max and Kolbe Rees. Other siblings that make up the group include Angelle, Marie, Giovanni, Mollie and their oldest sister Katie, who helped teach many of her younger siblings how to play their instruments.

3. Pelican 212 hopes their music brings families of all ages together.

Their message statement on Facebook says, “Our mission is to bring generations together through the joy of music!” They certainly did that at the Liberty Ball Jan. 20, making the crowd in D.C. and audiences at home smile with their peppy and energetic routine.

4. Pelican 212 played a number of classic hits from all generations at the Liberty Ball.

The group sang and danced to The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” The Four Tops’ “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch,” “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 and James Brown’s “I Feel Good.” Their horn section even did an upbeat version of “When The Saints Go Marching In,” harking back to some of the New Orleans ties to the group.

5. Pelican 212 has appeared on national TV before.

The group was featured on Steve Harvey‘s NBC kid’s talent show Little Big Shots in 2016.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Pelican 212’s performance at the Liberty Ball?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.