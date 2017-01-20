Who Are Donald Trump’s Grandkids? — Meet All 8 Of The Little Cuties

Courtesy of Instagram

No matter how you feel about President Donald Trump, there’s no denying his tiny grandchildren are adorable! And while most are already familiar with his daughter Ivanka’s three little ones, not many know Donald’s other five grandkids. Meet all 8 of the First Grandchildren here and checkout their precious pics!

Donald Trump, 70, is the proud father of five kids: Ivanka, 35; Donald Jr., 39; Eric, 33; Tiffany, 23; and Barron Trump, 10 — and the proud grandfather of eight little ones: Arabella, 5; Joseph, 3; and Theodore Kushner, 10 months, as well as Chloe, 2; Kai, 9; Donald III, 7; Tristan, 5; and Spencer Trump, 4. And all eight of his sweet grandkids are drop-dead adorable!

#Repost @ivankatrump ・・・ On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial with my father, the 45th president of the United States, and family. Such an incredibly meaningful and special moment! #MAGA #inauguration2017 A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

Kai Madison is Donald’s oldest grandchild, and she’s the daughter of Donald Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump, 39. The sweet little girl celebrated her 9th birthday back in May at an NYC ice cream parlor, and it was absolutely adorable. Of course Kai’s cousins and siblings were also in attendance, and partygoers even got to create their own ice cream flavors! Pretty neat, huh?

Donald’s second oldest granddaughter, Arabella, started kindergarten this past fall, and her parents Ivanka and Jared Kushner, 36, walked her to her first day of school. But while Arabella is used to dressing up in floral dresses and tulle ballerina skirts, the little girl sported a school uniform on her big day. Dressed in a pale blue polo shirt and a navy skirt, the little one walked hand-in-hand with her parents off to school where tuition tops $33,000 per year.

Arabella’s younger brothers Joseph and Theodore seem like great friends despite Theo being less than one year old. But while Theodore is still just a baby, Joseph has already developed quite the little personality! Just last year in August, the youngster put on QUITE a performance for his mom as he showed off his moves dancing on a coffee table at home. Of course Ivanka couldn’t help sharing her son’s dance show on social media, and it was seriously the cutest!

As for the rest of Donald’s sweet grandkids, baby Chloe has absolutely melted our hearts with her bright blonde locks and adorable smile. Her father posts quite a few pics of his kids on social media, and in one of his latest he shared an image of little Chloe having fun in the snow. “After a great first time on skis Chloe and I were able to get in a bit more time in the snow sledding,” Donald Jr. captioned the photo. “She loved all of it almost as much as dad enjoyed watching.” Aw!

But we can’t forget about Donald Jr.’s three boys — all of whom resemble their famous grandfather. The two youngest ones — Spencer and Tristan — totally stole the show on Inauguration day as President Trump signed his first orders as prez. Standing next to their grandfather, they looked absolutely precious!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — aren’t Donald Trump’s grandkids adorable? Are you excited to see more of them now that they’re part of the First Family?

