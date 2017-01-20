White House Takes Down ‘LGBT’ ‘Abortion’ & More Pages After Trump’s Swearing In

He hasn’t even been in office for two hours and President Donald Trump has removed the LGBT, Abortion and Climate Change pages for the White House website. These are just a few of the several changes to come with Trump and his VP Mike Pence now in the Oval Office.

This is awful. Less than two hours after being sworn in as President of the United States, Donald Trump and his administration have already made a number of changes to turn back the progress made by the Obama administration. When the White House website flipped over to the Trump presidency, the pages went with it. The LGBT, Climate Change and Abortion pages were all removed, without a trace of the hint of the advancements made by Obama while he was in office.

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump made many promises to his followers surrounding the future of LGBT rights. His vice president, Mike Pence, is an avid supporter of “conversion therapy,” the disturbing practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation. While Trump is not as far right on the topic, he did say to MSNBC in November 2013, “I have been for traditional marriage. I am for traditional marriage, I am for a marriage between a man and a woman.” In 2011, he also said that gay couples should not have the same benefits as heterosexual couples. No matter what their beliefs, the mere act of wiping the White House website clean of LGBT history, progress and rights should ring alarms about the future of the country.

Similarly, the abortion pages appeared to be missing from the White House website. Both the president and vice president are openly anti-abortion and have called to defund Planned Parenthood and overturn the monumental Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortions. With this missing from the White House site, it only shows that Trump was serious in his threats to take action against pro-choice advocates and their cause. If Trump follows through with defunding Planned Parenthood and overturning Roe v. Wade, the effects will be detrimental to women everywhere who will no longer have control over their own bodies.

Finally, the Trump administration also removed the term “Climate Change” from the ‘new and improved’ White House website. Climate change, which Trump once called a ‘myth’ invented by the Chinese, is a vital part of governmental affairs, especially considering the earth had its warmest year yet and is clearly feeling the severe effects of global warming. A new page, calling for “America’s First Energy Plan,” went live, while nothing concerning the environment could be found.

Other pages scrubbed form the White House website include ‘Equal Pay,’ ‘Affordable Care Act,’ and ‘Women’s Rights.’

