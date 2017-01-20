Alicia Keys & More Celebs Come Together For Inauguration Protest — Watch ‘We Are Here’

REX/Shutterstock

#NotOurPresident. In response to Donald Trump’s inauguration, celebs like Alicia Keys and Lin Manuel Miranda are coming together to protest against the controversial event. The empowering movement is titled ‘We Are Here,’ so check out the LIVE STREAM.

Well, it’s happening. Donald Trump, 70, is becoming our president — but only in the technical sense. In spirit, we’re holding onto the #NotMyPresident slogan until his four years are up in 2020. Taking a similar stance, are Alicia Keys, 35, Lin Manuel Miranda, Taraji P. Henson and MANY other celebrities who will come together to protest the inauguration on Jan. 20. The movement, titled, “We Are Here,” kicks off at 1PM ET, right after the business mogul is sworn in. It will exclusively air on Now This‘ channels. You can either visit their Youtube channel or their official website.

Other names you might recognize are Max and Charlie Carver (the hot twins from Desperate Housewives and The Leftovers), Zoe Kravitz, the hilarious Chelsea Handler, Tulsi Gabbard, and the list goes on an on. It’s interesting that Tulsi will attend the “We Are Here” protest, considering she almost joined Donald’s cabinet. Back in Nov. 2016, Tulsi and the former Apprentice host had a meeting to discuss Syrian policies. She’s an AVID Bernie Sanders supporter, but Donald said some things during that pow-pow that resonated with her. That being said, she still doesn’t approve of him as President.

Alicia, the co-founder of “We Are Here” and #LoveArmy, will be leading the protest in New York with an iron fist. “No matter who we are, we have the right to express how we feel and proclaim our allegiance to freedom and democracy,” says the “On Fire” singer. “I’m grateful to all the unique and important voices that have come together to tell our collective stories.” Be sure to tune in and watch all this awesomeness unravel!

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the “We Are Here” protest at 1PM ET?

