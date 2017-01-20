Golden State Warriors Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

Rex/Shuttstock

After taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors now set their sights on the Houston Rockets. It’s Steph Curry versus James Harden on Jan. 20, so don’t miss a second of this game!

If there’s one thing that Steph Curry, 28, Draymond Green, 26, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Golden State Warriors know it’s that when you’re on top, you’re also a target. The next squad to take their shot is the Houston Rockets, led by potential-MVP, James Harden, 27. This game, coming straight from the Toyota Center in beautiful Houston, Texas, will kick off around 8:00 PM ET, so tune in to see who walks away with a win.

The Warriors put the entire league on notice when they dismantled LeBron James, 32, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defending NBA champions were obliterated in a 35-point rout, with Steph, Kevin, and Klay Thompson, 26, each scoring twenty-plus points. It was an aggressive attack on the Cavs, as the Dubs had lost the previous four games against LeBron’s crew. The results was a 126-91 smackdown. Yikes.

Can the Rockets manage to survive that kind of firepower? Harden thinks he can lead his men through the storm. After all, James has shown he’s got the endurance. He hasn’t sat out of a regular NBA season game since Aug. 16, 2014. The hardest working man in the NBA says that his relentless work ethic is meant to be an example to his teammates and to his fans.

“It’s not about my rest…it’s about the leadership that I show to my teammates and this entire organization and my fans,” James told reporters on Jan. 17, according to USA Today. “I’m blessed. I’m 27 years old and I’m able to play basketball at a high level. It won’t be here for long, so I take advantage of the opportunity while I’m here and I just have fun doing something that I love.”

Fingers crossed James feels the same way at the end of this game. Yet, with the way the Rockets are climbing the ranks, it wouldn’t be surprising to watch them knock the Warriors out of orbit. We’ll just have to wait and see who crashes and burns.

