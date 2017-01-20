Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball Live Stream: Watch The 3 Big Parties For The New POTUS

REX/Shuterstock

Now that all the official presidential business is over and done with, it’s time to party! Donald Trump is set to attend three different parties after his inauguration — two official White House Balls and the Armed Forces Ball. We know you probably didn’t get an invite (neither did we), so we put together a few live stream videos to make you feel like you’re there! Watch below.

It’s time to boogie! The new President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, will be dressed to impress when they attend three different balls, following his inauguration, on Jan. 20. Not only will they make the rounds and show face at two official White House Balls, but they’ll also make an appearance at the Armed Forces Ball. That’s a lot of parties for just one night, but we’re excited to watch the events unfold.

And guess what — thanks to some live stream videos, you can also watch the parties and feel like you’re there rubbing shoulders with the former Celebrity Apprentice host, his wife, and Caitlyn Jenner, who is confirmed to attend.

To watch it all go down, click on the live stream video here. And if that doesn’t work, you can always watch from this video as well. The parties kick off at 7pm ET.

There have been rumors that Caitlyn might dance with Donald at one of the balls, but a rep for the KUWTK star recently told PEOPLE, “This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal in hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aids hope happens. Of course, the real question is if they danced, who would lead?”

To find out the answer to that question, just watch the videos above! The balls kick off at 7pm ET!

