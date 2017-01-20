Donald Trump’s Inauguration Live Stream — Watch His Swearing In Ceremony

REX/Shutterstock

The day is here: On the morning of Jan. 20, Donald Trump will officially become the 45th President of the United States. If you’re not near a television to catch the president-elect’s inauguration, we’ve got you covered — live stream the full event right here!

President Barack Obama will officially transfer his presidential authority to Donald Trump, 70, around noon on Jan. 20. At that time, Trump will take the oath of office, deliver a speech, and officially become the President of the United States with Mike Pence as his Vice President. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., and you can CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF THE FULL INAUGURATION.

While President Obama’s inauguration in 2009 was full of celebrity guests, including Beyonce and Jay Z, Trump has had trouble securing famous supporters for his swearing in. Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is reportedly confirmed to attend, while singers like Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore, Travis Greene and Three Doors Down performed at the Jan. 19 Inauguration concert.

Trump’s opponent in the election, Hillary Clinton, 69, and her husband, Bill Clinton, will be at his Inauguration, along with President Obama and Michelle Obama. Of course, we’ll also see Donald’s family members like Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Although the Obamas campaigned hard for Hillary during the 2016 election, they’ve both been adamant that they want a smooth transition process as Donald takes office. “I want to emphasize to you, Mr. President-elect, that we are not going to want to do everything we can to help you success, because if you succeed, then the country succeeds,” Barack told Donald after he won the election in November. Michelle has also discussed how much Laura Bush helped her when she became First Lady, and made it clear several times that she wants to be there for Melania Trump, too.

