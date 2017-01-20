Concert For America: Broadway Stars Protest Trump With Epic Charity Show — Watch Live

Courtesy of Concert4America2017.org

The ‘Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!’ is one event you won’t want to miss! Jessie Mueller, Lilla Crawford and more Broadway stars are taking the stage in NYC for a showcase of special performances benefitting vital organizations like Planned Parenthood and the National Immigration Law Center. You can WATCH it live right here!

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! is happening at The Town Hall in New York, NY today, Jan. 20 starting at 3:00 PM EST. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE EVENT LIVE.

Created and produced by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the show will feature performances and appearances by Betty Buckley, Michelle Collins, Lilla Crawford, Brian d’Arcy James, Sharon Gless, Judy Gold, Richard Kind, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Caissie Levy, Beth Malone, Carrie Manolakos, Stephanie Mills, Jessie Mueller, Kate Mulgrew, Julia Murney, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Piper Perabo, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Chita Rivera, Shayna Steele, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ben Vereen, Lillias White, Betsy Wolfe and more. Pretty stellar lineup, huh?

Here’s the coolest part: proceeds from the event will go to organizations such as the NAACP, Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, and Sierra Club Foundation. The concert also came about in association with Your Kids, Our Kids with the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Of course, the Concert for America is happening on Inauguration Day, counting among the various events meant to protest the swearing-in of Donald Trump, 70. HollywoodLife.com will be onsite at tons of events and marches, so be sure to keep checking back for live updates!

HollywoodLifers, who are you most looking forward to at the Concert for America? Tell us if you’re involved in any local events protesting the Presidential Inauguration.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.