Twitter Forces Users To Follow POTUS Donald Trump On Twitter & People Are Freaking

So now we’re being FORCED to like Donald Trump? Twitter just made users follow the new POTUS account linked to our 45th President after his inauguration — and people are freaking! Thankfully, you can unfollow the account right away! Here’s the scoop.
Not cool, Twitter, not cool. We’ve picked up on the game you’re playing and we’re backing OUT. Apparently Twitter is forcing its users to automatically follow Donald Trump‘s, 70, official presidential POTUS account. This feels like a total invasion of privacy, so be sure to check out your Twitter settings. If you’re against Donald, double check to see if you’re following POTUS. The good news is that you can easily click to unfollow button if you want you. No pressure.
There is, however, a more logical explanation as to why these automatic follows are happening. It seems they’ve turned the original POTUS account (the one belonging to Barack Obama) into POTUS44. Barack already had roughly 14 million followers who may have transferred to the NEW POTUS — Donald’s. The same goes for Michelle Obama‘s FLOTUS page. She had about 6 million followers and now Melania Trump does too. So maybe there’s no real need to panic and point the finger of blame at Twitter for changing your settings. Also, some accounts weren’t affected by this update at all. Let’s all take a chill pill.
If you are one of those people who immediately unfollowed Donald’s POTUS page, we definitely don’t blame you. It’s actually the more common thing to do than liking it. Did you see the pathetic turn out for his inauguration? Aerial pictures showed the difference between his and Barack’s 2008 inauguration, and the results are shocking. It looks like HALF the size down up for Donald’s big day on Jan. 20. As for the parade, it was a flop as well. Totally expected.
