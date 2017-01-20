Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Crowds Sparse For Swearing In Vs. Obama’s Ceremony

So much for it being the ‘biggest,’ ‘hugest’ inauguration in history. Donald Trump like to say his he has the ‘biggest’ and ‘best’ of everything, but the 45 president’s inauguration crowd was incredibly tiny compared to the masses that gathered to see Barack Obama get sworn in!
Sure, there were a lot of people who gathered on the National Mall on Jan. 20 to see Donald Trump, 70, become the 45th president of the United States. However, it was nowhere as packed as it was when Barack Obama, 55, became the 44th president in 2009. Looking at the pictures, side-by-side, and Donald’s crowd of supporters look embarrassingly small.
Of course, voters watching the historic ceremony couldn’t help but poke fun at Donald’s turnout when they saw the empty spaces on screen. Some joked that “MAGA” doesn’t stand for “Make America Great Again” but “Make America Go Away.” Others took shots at Donald’s hair, saying that with all these bald spots in the National Mall, he’s going to need a “comb over.”
Uh-oh. Donald is not going to like this. After all, Donald hates it when anything of his is called small. Remember how upset he got during the primary campaign when Marco Rubio, 45, make a joke about the size of his hands? Donald was so upset, he made sure to bring it up during a Republican presidential debate. While confronting Marco, Donald pointed out that his hand size (aka the size of his penis) is HUGE. “Look at those hands,” he said, raising them up. “Are those small hands? And he referred to my hands as if they’re small, something else may be small. And I guarantee you there’s no problem, I guarantee.”
Of course, everyone from Ellen DeGeneres, 58, to Saturday Night Live made fun of Donald’s allegedly tiny hands. In fact, Donald’s hands will be on the mind of all the protesters attending the Women’s March, taking place on Jan. 21 (one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.)
Fiona Apple, 39, released a protest song entitled – surprise, surprise – “Tiny Hands.” The song is as small and short, just a minute long, with Fiona singing “We don’t want your tiny hands anywhere near our underpants.” Well, knowing Donald, he’ll probably say that his inauguration day crowd was – like his hands – the biggest in history.
Are you surprised by the paltry, tiny turnout for Trump’s inauguration, HollywoodLifers?
