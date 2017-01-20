Tom Brady Vs. Ben Roethlisberger: The 4-Most Epic Clashes Between These QB Greats

Rex/Shutterstock

They’re two of the greatest quarterbacks of the NFL: Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. These AFC titans and Super Bowl champions will tangle one more time on Jan. 22, with the winner headed to the Super Bowl. Before that happens, look back at some of their most amazing meetings.

For just the ninth time in NFL history, Tom Brady, 39, of the New England Patriots will meet Ben Roethlisberger, 34, of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field. These two titans of the AFC will challenge in the championship game on Jan. 22, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl 51. While the main focus has always been on Tom’s longstanding rivalry with Peyton Manning, 41, Brady has built himself a minor feud with Big Ben.

The first meeting

Minor might be the keyword, as Ben hasn’t done much to stop Tom, according to Bleacher Report. Brady has dominating the “rivalry,” defeating Ben 6 our of 8 times over the past thirteen years. However, their first meeting in Week 8 of 2004 hinted at what could have been. The Patriots were on a 21-game winning streak, a NFL record, but they ran straight into the Steel Curtain. Roethlisberger threw a pair of touchdowns and Pittsburgh won, 34-20. Suddenly, everyone was talking about this new kid named Ben.

Brady’s Revenge

Tom and the Patriots would get some payback in the 2004 playoffs. The Steelers were on their own winning streak, a 15-game undefeated run. Yet, Brady smoked the Steelers in the AFC championship game, throwing two touchdowns in a 41-27 win.

Steelers bodyslam the Patriots

Outside of that initial victory in 2004, Ben has only scored one single other win over Tom Brady and the Patriots. It was during the regular season in 2011, and it ultimately came down to which QB was tougher. Why? Because it was a defensive massacre, with Tom getting sacked three times. Ben got plowed into the turf give times, but his two touchdowns led the Steelers to a 25-17 victory.

Brady Beats Ben, again.

The last time these two teams tangled was in the first week of 2015. Much like the five other matches between these two, it was Tom who took home the win. With Tom leading an offense that has made him a four-time Super Bowl champion, the Patriots pulverized the Steelers, 28-21.

Going into the 2017 AFC Championship game, it’s expected that Tom will earn his seventh victory over Ben. The Patriots are favorite to win, but some people think that the Steelers have the goods to upset New England, according to Forbes. If Ben was motivated by coach Mike Tomlin, 44, calling the Patriots “a**holes,” then he might just be able to do what few have been able to accomplish this season: beat the Patriots.

