Tiffany Trump Stuns In Elegant White Coat For Dad’s Inauguration

REX/Shutterstock

It may have been her dad, Donald Trump’s, big day, but Tiffany Trump sure stood out in her own right at the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20! Donald’s youngest daughter rocked an elegant white coat, and she looked beyond stunning. Do you guys agree?!

Tiffany Trump, 23, doesn’t accompany her father, Donald Trump, 70, to very many political events, but of course, she was by his side when he was sworn in as President of the United States on Jan. 20. The University of Pennsylvania graduate was the picture of perfection in a white, button down coat for the event. She kept her hair straight and simple for the inauguration, and donned a clunky string of pearls around her neck, as well.

Since Tiffany was in school at UPenn for the last four years — she graduated in May — she was mostly absent from her father’s campaign trail, although she did make a memorable speech at the Republican National Convention in July. Whenever Tiffany is in the spotlight, though, she always looks fabulous…and that was no different on Donald’s big day!

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported before the inauguration, Tiffany was on her own in purchasing an ensemble for the high profile event. Yep, her billionaire father didn’t even chip in to buy her a dress for his swearing in ceremony, according to our source! Well, however she managed to pull this together, it worked — she looked gorgeous.

It’s unclear what, if any, role Tiffany will have in the White House now that her father is president, but we hope to see her fashionable style in the public eye more often!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiffany’s look at the Inauguration? Are you a fan of her style? Do you hope to see her in the spotlight more often?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.