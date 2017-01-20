Tiffany Trump’s Sleek & Straight Hair During Inauguration

Tiffany Trump's Inauguration Hair &

Tiffany Trump went modern — rocking sleek and straight locks — at the Inauguration of her father, Donald J. Trump, on January 20.

Tiffany Trump looked gorgeous with her blonde hair straight and chic, parted in the center for the Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, her father Donald J. Trump. You could really see her layered cut, and it looked great.

Tiffany’s makeup was pretty and fairly low-key. Her eyes were lined in black, and she rocked long lashes. Her eyeshadow was a neutral, bronzey color, perfect for the event, which took place in the morning.

Her skin looked soft and smooth, and her brows were filled in and defined. Her lips popped with a pretty pink color. Gorgeous!

The day before the Inauguration, the entire first family attended a Make America Great Again Welcome Concert, which took place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on January 19.

There were performances from 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith, as well as fireworks. Tiffany watched the concert with her hair in loose waves — a very soft and pretty look! She traveled to Washington, D.C. from NYC earlier in the day with the same hairstyle. She traveled with half-sister Ivanka Trump and her family.

Later that night, she wore her hair in a center part with more defined curls at the Cabinet Dinner. Some people have speculated she looks a little bit like Miley Cyrus’ character Hannah Montana — and I do see the resemblance!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tiffany Trump’s Inauguration hair and makeup?

