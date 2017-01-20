Tiffany Trump’s Metallic Pink Inaugural Ball Gown: Exclusive Details

Courtesy Photo

Tiffany Trump arrived at the Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20th, and luckily, we have all the exclusive details about the gorgeous gown she wore! Did you guys love her Ball dress as much as we did?

Tiffany Trump, 23, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20th, as she showed her support for her father and newly elected President, Donald Trump, 70. We loved her gown so much, and we luckily have all the exclusive details about her dress!

We got all the exclusive details on Tiffany’s gown from Philip Bloch, a friend of the Trump family and former creative director of the Miss Universe & Miss USA pageants. The dress was created by an extraordinary Hollywood designer that Tiffany discovered on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles, Simin Couture.

Tiffany’s dress is a strapless fitted princess gown with a mermaid train made of metallic fabric with light pink and pewter floral design. It is hand beaded with pink stones and rhinestones to match the fabric and was made in Los Angeles. Tiffany and her mother, Marla Maples, 53, both wore jewelry from Sloan Street jeweler.

“Simin is an Iranian native and has been in the fashion business for many years and trained under Pierre Balmain. She has dressed several celebrities for high-profile events, but is extremely honored to have had the opportunity to work with the first daughter of the United States of America, as Tiffany Trump holds a very special place in her heart.”

We love Tiffany’s style and she’s always wearing such sophisticated pieces that are chic, but simple. That’s exactly what she did for the Ball when she rocked this gorgeous gown.

What do you guys think of Tiffany’s gorgeous Inaugural Ball gown? Do you love it as much as we do?

